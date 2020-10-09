That decade is, of course, the ‘90s — the epoch of grunge, glam, rock, and vampire-slaying protagonists — with throwback garments reimagined for the cooler months, like a hefty shearling-lined jacket, lurex-threaded mutton-sleeved tops, celestial-bejeweled dresses, and sheer frill-edged tops that can be worn solo or layered. Scroll through to shop the pieces that will whisk you back to the days when all you had to worry about was which person you were destined to marry in a game of MASH.