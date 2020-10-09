During difficult times, escapism is always welcomed. But since literally escaping (or non-essential travel) is off-limits, the only options available to us are dreaming away the world’s problems with a nap (ideally in a nap dress), getting lost in a good read, being immersed in a movie filmed prior to 2020 (a cinematographic relic of pre-pandemic times), or teleporting to another decade, sartorially speaking — the latter of which H&M hopes to help you achieve through its latest nostalgia-fueled collection.
That decade is, of course, the ‘90s — the epoch of grunge, glam, rock, and vampire-slaying protagonists — with throwback garments reimagined for the cooler months, like a hefty shearling-lined jacket, lurex-threaded mutton-sleeved tops, celestial-bejeweled dresses, and sheer frill-edged tops that can be worn solo or layered. Scroll through to shop the pieces that will whisk you back to the days when all you had to worry about was which person you were destined to marry in a game of MASH.
Wear it well, wear it oversized — this faux fur-lined jacket with metal hardware will be the only outerwear you'll want to sport this season.
With its high-rise silhouette, straight-leg cut, and raw hems, this '90s-defining denim style is a classic that will continue to transcend decades.
Put your favorite vampire-slaying icon on display with this sweatshirt (aka your newfound uniform for when you watch re-runs).
This soft faux-fur jacket is like a much-needed hug from a decade filled with sticky lipgloss and platform sneakers.
Add just a hint of shine to your look with a lurex-threaded mutton-sleeved top. Temper the glam with high-rise denim (see above) or dial up the glam with faux leather pants (which you can find if you keep scrolling).
An oatmeal-colored sweater that's as much of a staple to your closet as oatmeal is to your breakfast pantry.
Give this bewitching velvety little black dress an edge with combat boots and a choker.
A pair of faux leather pants is as versatile as denim but with a dose of edge, especially when worn with vintage band tees.
Or pair your faux leather pants with a 1930s horror movie graphic tee, a perfect look for Halloween.
The frill-edged top offers coverage, but its see-through fabric makes it anything but prim.