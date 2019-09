It’s no surprise, then, that denim is a nonnegotiable in the wardrobes of the ever-evolving Generation Z, using style as a means to explore and extend a tangible sense of self. Take 20-year-old experimental artist Finn Barrett , for example, who rocks frayed denim and comfortable cuts while working in his L.A. studio. Or Miski Muse , a body-positive advocate who inspires women to feel confident with her authentic take on modest fashion. Jump ahead to get to know these creative up-and-comers as they show off H&M 's fall denim collection — and pick up a new tip or two on how to up your own style game.