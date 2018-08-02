We can always count on denim to set the stage for personal style. Where one person might dress up a straight-leg cut with square-toe mules and a balloon-sleeve blouse, another will throw on chunky sneakers and a vintage band tee for a wildly different vibe. Jeans, you could say, are the sartorial starting point for self-expression. And it’s not just the final look that excites us but also the freedom to work without a formula — the endless iterations one single item can inspire.