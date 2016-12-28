15 Unforgettable Sparkly Dresses, In Honor Of New Year's Eve

With New Year's Eve just around the corner, no fabric can feel as divisive as sequins. Some love 'em and can't wear enough as the clock strikes midnight, while others attempt to avoid them at all costs. After years of wearing sparkly numbers to watch the ball drop, we tend to lean towards the latter. These days, we're more likely to work a sick pantsuit, or dress up a pair of jeans for a special night out. And while those alternatives are well and fierce, after taking a look back at some of history's most iconic shiny looks, we've found ourselves wanting to give sequins a second chance.



So, consider this our apology to glittery dresses everywhere. As expected as they may be, there's something unapologetic about the confidence it takes to show up to a party in an attention-demanding outfit — and the ladies who have worn and performed in them over the past decades have done just that. From Jazz Age-era flappers to Destiny's Child, the celebrities ahead have made a pretty convincing case for a little sparkle on New Year's Eve — and any other plain old day of the year.