Why Hilary Duff Looks At Recycling Differently Now

Along with spreading the message with this new initiative, the actress is also doing her part at-home in making sure that her family is forming better habits, which includes recycling more. "I feel so guilty about this, but I always recycle in the kitchen, because that seems like the most natural place as I'm cooking there and that's where our separate bins are, but I haven't always done it in our bathrooms and other places in the house," she says. As a response, she's made the efforts to now recycle everywhere in her home and give her son Luca incentives for doing the same. "We have to do our part and teach our kids to do their part and the importance of recycling," she adds.