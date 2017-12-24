My 1-Bedroom Apartment Costs $850 A Month—& This Is What It Looks Like

In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial city dwellers.
Today, Christina Martinez shows us her 1-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles, where she pays $850 in rent.
In real estate, just as in business, sometimes it's about who you know. When Refinery29 reader Christina Martinez emailed in about her $850 Los Angeles apartment, we could hardly believe it. But thanks to a random connection, she found this gem of a 1-bedroom in a walk-up building, situated in the hip neighborhood of Highland Park (the new Silver Lake, according to some).
"I found this place after a lot of frantic searching and doing a lot of Craigslisting," Martinez says. "It popped up after a friend of a friend, or the assistant to an artist friend of mine, overhead me talking about it. For a lot of apartments, it feels like people just pass their places along, so sometimes they don't even get listed anywhere."
The one-bedroom apartment, with windows in every room and three large closets, might seem like a steal. Still, the low-for-Los Angeles price tag isn't all sunshine and palm trees. Martinez's extensive collection of books and art, combined with the small amount of space, means living with an S.O. does have its problems. Click ahead to check out her apartment and hear her story.