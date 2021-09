Here’s What You Need To Get From Herbivore Botanicals 20% Off Sale

"I suffer from two types of rosacea and have always wanted a retinol product that would work for me without making my face burn & raw to the touch for days on end after only one use. This retinol alternative serum is amazing. I applied it at night for the first time and woke up to a face that was smooth and the redness minimal. I also suffer from very dry flaky skin and since I've used this product day/night I have not had a single flake of skin. This is now a staple product for me, I am in love." – Madisan, Herbivore Botanicals Reviewer