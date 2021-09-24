Here’s What You Need To Get From Herbivore Botanicals 20% Off Sale

If your skincare routine needs some revamping, we have good news. Herbivore Botanicals is offering 20% off everything on its site for a limited time. No promo code is required, but you do need to add your item to cart to see the sale. Herbivore is perhaps best known for its mesmerizingly beautiful oils, but they're more than just pretty bathroom counter decor. Face oils can be a great addition to all skincare routines — even those of us who are naturally oily.
"If you want to experiment with a facial oil, especially in the winter when skin can get a little drier in places, tailor your choice to your skin type," Herbivore Botanicals co-founder Alexander Kummerow told R29. The brand has way more to offer than just oils, however. From exfoliating masks made from fruit enzymes to luxuriant scrubs, this vegan and cruelty-free brand has it all. Keep reading to see our top 5 picks to add to cart during this major sale, plus reviews from real shoppers and a low-down on all the powerhouse ingredients you need to know.
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 99 reviews
This pH-balanced cleanser balances a fresh, clean feel with just the right amount of hydration. It's made with tremella mushroom, which can hold up to 500 times its weight in water and can be more effective than hyaluronic acid, rose hydrosol to hydrate and soothe all skin types including senstive, and a vegan squalane that cleanses and moisturizes skin.
Reviewers say: "I absolutely love this cleanser! It is light and foamy. It leaves my skin feeling fresh and clean without drying it out. It really is a perfect product." – Evangelyn, Herbivore Botanicals Reviewer
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 437 reviews
Named after Lapis Lazuli, a stone used for self-confidence and harmony, this oil is perfect for combination, oily, or blemish-prone skin types or anyone looking to balance hydration. The Lapis Blue oil contains Azulene, which helps soothe dry irritated skin and reduce the appearance of redness. I'm a big fan of this oil; I use it in the morning when I need some extra glow. It doesn't leave your face sticky or oily, either.
Reviewers say: "I’m one of those people that NEVER write reviews but I have to share my love for Lapis. I’ve dealt with adult cystic acne for a while and tried numerous products. Lapis is the ONLY product that has helped rid my cystic acne. I love love love this product. Do not hesitate to buy. I apply it in the am and an extra drop at night. It keeps my oily face less oily (who knew)!" – Dona, Herbivore Botanicals Reviewer
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 202 reviews
This naturally-derived serum is a retinol alternative that helps smooth fine lines, hydrate, and balance skin texture. Perfect for sensitive skin, the serum is made from babchi extract (from the Ayurvedic Babchi plant, which smooths signs of fine lines, wrinkles and refines the skin's overall texture) and polyhydroxy acid (a gentle exfoliator that enhances absorption, provides hydration, and offers antioxidant benefits).
Reviewers say: "I suffer from two types of rosacea and have always wanted a retinol product that would work for me without making my face burn & raw to the touch for days on end after only one use. This retinol alternative serum is amazing. I applied it at night for the first time and woke up to a face that was smooth and the redness minimal. I also suffer from very dry flaky skin and since I've used this product day/night I have not had a single flake of skin. This is now a staple product for me, I am in love." – Madisan, Herbivore Botanicals Reviewer
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 310 reviews
This clarifying mask is packed full of naturally-derived exfoliators like BHAs from White Willow Bark, and fruit enzymes. Plus, the Blue Tansy Oil from the Lapis Oil makes an appearance to soothe any signs of redness and irritation. Perfect for oily and blemish-prone skin, this mask promises to tackle enlarged pores, uneven texture, and dullness.
Reviewers say: "Hands down one of the best masks I’ve ever tried. I got it as a sample and wow I’m amazed how it leaves your skin so cool and refresh. Let me tell you I’ve been struggling with acne for the past 10 years nothing can calm and reduced the redness from my skin the way this mask does. It's like a gel-liquidity consistency and a little goes a long way. I’m such in love with this mask and Herbivore other products." – Abby, Herbivore Botanicals Reviewer
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 115 reviews
This full-body scrub balances exfoliation with hydration with a combo of pink clay, virgin coconut oil, shea butter, and the beautifully scented (while still subtle) Moroccan rose. Recommended to all skin types, and encouraged for those with dry areas, this scrub tackles hard-to-soothe dryness and dullness.
Reviewers say: "The Coco Rose Exfoliating scrub is delightful. As someone with super sensitive skin, I have been averse to other scrubs which usually make me feel dry and irritated. However, this one is perfect. It exfoliates very well and leaves my legs feeling silky smooth. Highly recommend!" – Skylar M., Herbivore Botanicals Reviewer
