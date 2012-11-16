Survey your friends, your neighbors, heck even your mama's kitchen, and you'll likely unearth one if not multiple items from Heath Ceramics. All handmade at the Sausalito factory, you'd be hard-pressed to find a SoCal home without one of the company's plates in the cabinets or vases on the mantel. We L.A. folks are a dedicated bunch (sitting in hours of traffic for the Lakers is prime proof!), and our unwavering love for these Mid-Century-inspired home furnishings is no different.
Whether you consider yourself a Heath hoarder or you're one of the few who has yet to own a piece, we're urging you to head on over to the brand's week-long sale. And, if you'd like a little history lesson with your Bread and Butter Plate, we suggest you swing by this Saturday or Sunday to explore Adam Silverman of Atwater Pottery’s studio space and experience a tile glazing activity. Added bonus: Coffee and treats will be available (served in and on the best looking mugs and dishes we know!), in addition to a raffle.
It's time to toss those broken bowls and make room for some Cali-cool cookware! Did we mention this stuff will last forever? Yep, this event is almost non-negotiable!
When: Saturday, November 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Heath Ceramics, 7525 Beverly Boulevard (between North Sierra Bonita Avenue and North Gardner Street); 323-965-0800.
Photo: Courtesy of Heath Ceramics
