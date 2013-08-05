Story from New York

You’re Invited To Heartloom’s Bohemian Tea Party

Vanessa Golembewski
The month of August signals a special, bittersweet notion: the approaching end of summer paired with the promise of crisp, fall fashion. It's a complicated set of feelings, and finally, we've found a New York designer who totally gets the simultaneous heartbreak and excitement about having to layer and work boots and socks into our wardrobes again. Heartloom, a modern bohemian label responsible for our new favorite dresses, channels those very emotions in its fall/winter '13 look book. The models are very unimpressed with the onset of chilly temps, while at the same time fighting the love for the vintage-inspired silhouettes and prints that now make up their transitional wardrobes. They'll have their indoor tea party, but they're not terribly thrilled about it.

