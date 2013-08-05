The month of August signals a special, bittersweet notion: the approaching end of summer paired with the promise of crisp, fall fashion. It's a complicated set of feelings, and finally, we've found a New York designer who totally gets the simultaneous heartbreak and excitement about having to layer and work boots and socks into our wardrobes again. Heartloom, a modern bohemian label responsible for our new favorite dresses, channels those very emotions in its fall/winter '13 look book. The models are very unimpressed with the onset of chilly temps, while at the same time fighting the love for the vintage-inspired silhouettes and prints that now make up their transitional wardrobes. They'll have their indoor tea party, but they're not terribly thrilled about it.
Fashion News
Zac Posen Closes His Namesake Fashion Label
Zac Posen, fashion designer since the early 2000s, has announced his fashion label, House of Z, is ceasing business. The company, which was available for s