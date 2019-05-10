11 Gift Ideas For Moms Who Are Into Fitness

Traditional Mother's Day gifts tend to be very precious. While plenty of moms might be impressed by a piece of jewelry or bouquet of flowers, other moms would rather spend $34 on a boutique fitness class than a perfumed candle. For those fitness-inclined moms, gift-giving is a different story.
Finding the perfect grippy yoga mat, or the comfiest running shoes, will show your mom that you just get her. (Not to mention, give her an opportunity to brag about her kids to her trainer, running buddy, the person checking her in for class, or literally anyone who will listen.) However, shopping for your mom's fitness needs, while also finding something special and gift-worthy, can be a bit of a challenge.
No mom is exactly the same, but we've found some fitness-y gifts that would be a win for any type of workout and any type of mom. And if that's not enough for Mother's Day, you can always throw in a scented candle, too.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.