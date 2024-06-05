Occupation: Health promotion coordinator

Industry: Higher education

Age: 23

Location: Boston, MA

Salary: $59,200

Assets: $500 in my checking; $500 in my regular savings; $3,850 in my HYSA; and about $750 in my retirement fund, which I started in September 2023. I have a boyfriend, Z., but we don’t share finances — we split most costs down the middle.

Debt: $2,800 in student loans. I took a loan for $22,000 out for the last year of grad school, once I’d used up my personal savings.

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,877

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Monthly Housing Costs: $200. I am extremely lucky: I am house/pet sitting for my boyfriend’s family for this year. We both pay $200 a month for utilities and such (i.e. $400 total). His family are helping me with this so I can pay off my loan as quickly as possible, but we want to move out as soon as we can.

Monthly Loan Payments: $750-$1,500. My student loan payment is technically only $200, but I’m saving on rent so it goes to my loan.

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Groceries: $250 a month. Z. and I both put our own amounts into our shared grocery budget.

Savings: $500. I went completely broke finishing grad school, so I am trying to boost my savings and am currently saving up for a used car.

Gym Membership: $25. I got the Planet Fitness Black Card so Z. and I can both go to the gym.

Phone: $0 (paid in my family plan).