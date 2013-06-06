Harvey Nichols and sale are two words we love to see together. And, like music to our ears, lo and behold, come next week the annual summer slash-down will be here. Don't all scream at once.
As one of our favourite London stores, where many a purse has been emptied, Harvey Nichols houses all of our designer go-to brands, along with LFW faves as well. Burberry, Christopher Kane, and Sass & Bide, are all in there, to name just a few.
But it's not all shopping fun and sartorial games, as we all well know. We know you've been weeping into your pillow at night because those Stella shades you need are just a tad too much to justify (i.e. they match your rent payment). But now, you can thank your lucky stars, for sale day starts online on Tuesday and in-store on Wednesday, knocking 50 % off across menswear, womenswear and accessories.
However, it's not just the sale we're going wild about. Have you seen the campaign shots? Headless chickens running around in girly frocks and finds (is that a Valentino clutch we see?) — yep, that's exactly what we'll look like when faced with bargains of that designer magnitude.
So, save up those spare pennies (the ones you didn't spend at the sample sales this week), and enjoy only half the guilt of your summer shopping splurge. Race you there? (Harvey Nichols)