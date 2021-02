From Pearls To Cardigans, Harry Styles Is Responsible For All Of Today’s Top Trends

Harry Styles is, as many have previously stated, a renaissance man. He sings, dances, and models . He acts with a range that spans wartime action flicks (Dunkirk), independent psychological thrillers (Don’t Worry Darling), and comedic animal impersonations (SNL ). Over the last few years, he has also established himself as one of fashion’s most influential figures — with his Vogue cover , for which he wore a Gucci dress, and JW Anderson cardigan , that inspired a viral knitting challenge on TikTok, being just some of his sartorial highlights. Between his friendship with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, his partnership with stylist Harry Lambert, and his wear-anything mentality, the Fine Line singer will surely go down in fashion history as one of this decade’s most prominent dressers.