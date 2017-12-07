Floating candles, caroling Suits of Armor, snowflakes falling from the enchanted ceiling — there's no place more magical than Hogwarts around the holidays. Even when we've long past the age of enrollment, there's a secret part of us still dreaming of experiencing the wizardry academy's winter festivities for ourselves.
While the Harry Potter theme parks of the world have been doing a pretty good job at recreating Christmastime spectacles from the movie, not everyone can make it to London, Orlando, or Osaka to experience these attractions firsthand. For those who won't be able to check out the extravaganza this year, making your home look like Hogwarts is the next best thing.
We've dissected the most iconic Christmas settings in the book and movies, and came up with an edit of decorating essentials that wouldn't look out of place in the common rooms. Click through for 14 ornaments, barware, and home accents every Potterhead needs for the holidays.