Hard Tea Is This Summer’s Hard Seltzer — Here Are 6 You Need to Try

If you've ever spent more than two minutes with me, you probably know that I have a hops allergy. As a once IPA-obsessed beer snob, I absolutely cannot shut up about my endless search for a hops-free summer drink that's both low(ish) ABV and as refreshing as a lime-soaked Corona on the beach. For a short time, bone dry ciders did the trick, but most of them are far too sweet, or only sold at craft brew stores. Last summer, I reveled in the Summer Of Hard Seltzer . I fell deeply in love with pomegranate Truly until they revamped their flavor profiles to both be tastier and... full of hops. I sated my summer cravings with grapefruit and the new lemon White Claw, I even tried to like hard kombucha , but it was all in vain. Call me picky, but I just really wanted a canned drink that didn't taste like a vodka soda or fermentation.