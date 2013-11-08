Now, about the clothes. To put it simply, if I could wear Harbison every day, I would. From structured crop tops to mid-length skirts and statement coats, this line has a piece for every woman's wardrobe. And, even more good news — the garments are versatile. Not only might a mother and daughter fight over his striped, shiny hemmed coats, but when they finally realize they can actually just buy their own, they're both bound to wear them from a board meeting to the opera or from class to a birthday dinner. As a busy New Yorker, I don't think there could be any better selling point for clothes than that.