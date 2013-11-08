Check back regularly for the real deal on fashion's latest and greatest — direct from our associate market editor, Willow Lindley.
The dawn of a new fashion season is sort of like the start of a fresh school year — plenty of familiar faces that you're stoked to see, but, really, you're most excited about that cute, new transfer student you just saw in homeroom. And, the new sartorial kid on the block that's totally captured my heart is Harbison. Helmed by Parsons grad Charles Elliott Harbison, who launched the line in 2013, the spring '13 collection has a level of elegance and sophistication, both in design and construction, that makes it hard to believe this brand is only in its third season.
Now, about the clothes. To put it simply, if I could wear Harbison every day, I would. From structured crop tops to mid-length skirts and statement coats, this line has a piece for every woman's wardrobe. And, even more good news — the garments are versatile. Not only might a mother and daughter fight over his striped, shiny hemmed coats, but when they finally realize they can actually just buy their own, they're both bound to wear them from a board meeting to the opera or from class to a birthday dinner. As a busy New Yorker, I don't think there could be any better selling point for clothes than that.
