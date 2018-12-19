Story from 29Rooms

Why This Illustrator Never Erases Her "Mistakes"

Gianna Doxey
In this year's 29Rooms art show in Brooklyn, we debuted our first"Artist in Residence" exhibit where we brought in 6 artists to practice in the space, in hopes of encouraging patrons to create art of their own. In this video, see how R29 illustrator Hannah Minn lead visitors to draw a model in her exhibit "Embrace Your Mistakes."
22-year-old Hannah Minn knew she was an illustrator when she realized she'd rather remember an image by drawing it than writing it down or taking a picture. And in the process of drawing, she prefers to remember — and keep — her mistakes. "The philosophy of embracing whatever happens and continuing to go on, it's shaped how I live my life," she says.
The result: A fast and furious approach that creates impressionistic, graphic visuals. "I have to be a lot more aggressive," she says. "Drawing from life in the moment has a spontaneous aspect, and you're never going to see that image again."
In her 29Rooms exhibit, patrons practiced a similar discipline with only 15 minutes to draw what they saw in a model. "I wanted them to embrace their spontaneity," she says. "Nobody's going to get a perfect portrait on their first try. Drawings shouldn't be perfect."
Watch the video above to see this 22-year-old artist's work with her residency, "Embrace Your Mistakes."
