If you're not completely sold on the idea of a workout playlist, let alone a themed one, hear us out. In general, it's been found that up-tempo songs with a strong beat can provide enough stimulation to help you power through your gym session. Research even suggests that synchronizing exercise to music may boost efficiency . More specifically, your workout may benefit if you have a particularly emotional connection to the music you're hearing — and that's why leaning into a themed playlist, no matter how corny, could actually be useful. We don't you know about you, but listening to our favorite Halloween-y tracks will certainly put us in the mood to move — if not flee from the zombie horde. Don't worry, "Monster Mash" isn't featured.