The Underrated Halloween Snack That’s Pretty Good For You

Pumpkin seeds are also unique because of the micronutrients they contain, including magnesium, potassium, iron, zinc, and folate, McMordie says. "Magnesium is a mineral that's involved in over 600 reactions in the body, yet many Americans are short on it," she says. Magnesium can help to control blood pressure and blood sugar, plus is important for heart and bone health, she says. A one-cup serving of pumpkin seeds contains 168 mg of magnesium, while the daily recommendation for women under 30 is 310 mg.