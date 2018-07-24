You might have expected this story to start with an anecdote about how skeptical I was when I heard brands were selling cans of fortified H2O, but in reality, as much as "hair water" sounds like a scam, its arrival prompted many beauty editors to let out a resounding, "Finally!"
Professional hairstylists have long kept a spray bottle filled with nutrient-spiked water in their kits. Some mix their own cocktail of water and oils, while others have used Evian Brumisateur or Caudalie's Grape Water because there wasn't option on the market. And now, pro hairstylists are taking matters into their own hands and developing their own "hair waters" for clients.
So, what exactly is hair water? In the U.S., hair water is plain 'ol H2O spiked with oils or silicones, plus a light fragrance. (Not to be confused with the hair waters sold in South Korea, which are used as a strengthening rinse in the shower.) They typically deposit a fine mist, which allows for quick restyling without adding a ton of product or soaking the hair. In fact, your hair will barely even be damp after application — which is a good thing.
You can use it on dry hair to refresh your natural waves or curls, or to add a more natural, messy finish to a blowout. It's also great for a quick restyling — you can mist your hair before braiding or wrapping it into a bun to reveal major waves or curls once dry. And finally, it's perfect to slick hair into a snatched ponytail or to create the brushed-back wet look without using a ton of crispy gels or hairsprays.
Convinced? Check out our favorite new formulas, plus a DIY option, ahead.
