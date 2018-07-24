So, what exactly is hair water? In the U.S., hair water is plain 'ol H2O spiked with oils or silicones, plus a light fragrance. (Not to be confused with the hair waters sold in South Korea, which are used as a strengthening rinse in the shower.) They typically deposit a fine mist, which allows for quick restyling without adding a ton of product or soaking the hair. In fact, your hair will barely even be damp after application — which is a good thing.