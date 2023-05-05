This $9 Glass Hair Shine Spray Tames My Unruly Frizz

If I had to describe my hair in a single word, it’s “complicated.” It’s naturally curly, extremely coarse, and the second it comes near water, it essentially says, “I’m doing whatever I want and you can’t stop me.”
Trust me, I’ve tried pretty much everything that promises to keep my hair even remotely frizz-free, from rubbing a dryer sheet on my head to shelling out $50 for humidity protectants. So, when I heard about Hair Proud’s Glass Hair Heat-Activated Smoothing Shine Spray, I was undeniably intrigued — especially since it’s only $9.
First impressions
I have been using another brand of popular heat and humidity protectant for a few months now — yes, the one you probably get ads for on social media all the time — and to be honest, it’s pretty darn good and looks very aesthetic on a vanity. That said, the price tag is definitely on the higher side. Hair Proud’s Glass Hair Heat-Activated Smoothing Shine Spray comes in a cheerful orange bottle and, at $9, feels like a much more justifiable purchase, considering how regularly I use heat protectants and shine sprays on my hair. The formula is relatively thin (an almost watery consistency), and the pump sprays it easily and evenly. The scent is a bit tropical and coconutty — reminiscent of a light, pleasant sunscreen — but I didn’t find it overpowering in the slightest.
Advertisement
How I applied it
After showering, I waited until my hair was only slightly wet before applying the product. I then sectioned off my hair and liberally sprayed on the Hair Proud on each region before blow-drying it. I didn’t apply any of the other products I typically use in my hair to ensure that the results I achieved were from the Hair Proud formula alone.
While the bottle recommends using the tried-and-true brush-and-blow-dryer method, I am simply too lazy/lack the appropriate upper-body strength to give myself a salon-quality blowout. As such, I use a blow-dryer brush, which requires limited hand-eye coordination (the exact amount of hand-eye coordination I possess, as luck would have it).
I tried to keep my hair taut during the blow-drying process, as recommended by HairProud, and went over each section a few times to achieve my desired result. One of the most noticeable differences I found between Hair Proud and similar products I’ve used in the past was the lack of intense steam/product coming off my hair when blow-drying it. I frequently find myself enveloped in a cloud of water droplets and product that clings to my face and glasses when blow-drying my hair following healthy applications of similar products. But, in this case, I was contending with what felt like a very manageable amount of steam by comparison.
How it worked
It seemed to me as though using the Hair Proud Glass Hair Heat-Activated Smoothing Shine Spray made the whole blow-drying process slightly easier, loosening my usual curls/waves/frizz faster than they would typically straighten out. Once dry, my hair felt noticeably softer and smoother than it typically does when I blow-dry it using my regular serums or oils.
Advertisement
While I usually flat iron my hair after blow-drying it (don’t @ me, healthy hair enthusiasts), my hair was so smooth that I didn’t even feel the need to break out my beloved hair-fryer. The following day, it was raining as I walked from the subway to the office, but despite the humidity in the air, my hair didn’t decide to give its best Sideshow Bob impression as it so frequently tends to do. Instead, it remained silky and frizz-free for the rest of the day.
This formula didn’t give me the glassy sheen I always hope for when using these products, but in all honesty, few have. It certainly didn’t make my hair any less shiny than usual, so I’m not mad at it. And the initial product scent that had given me horrified flashbacks to Florida vacations I’d taken with my parents as a child that may or may not have included puka shell necklaces and a child-size rainbow macramé bikini? It had all but disappeared by the time my hair was completely dry.
The final verdict
If you’re looking for a product that gives you hair so shiny people may stop to use it as a mirror, Hair Proud’s Glass Hair Heat-Activated Smoothing Shine Spray may not be it (but again, I have coarse hair that sucks up product like a ShamWow, so YMMV). However, if you’re looking for a heat-activated product that will soften and smooth your hair and won’t force you to sell your plasma to afford it, you’re going to want to scoop this one up ASAP.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.