By Sabrina Perkins
When a hair-care brand takes its business to the next level, it's usually with the launch of new hair product collections, though some brave ones expand into skin care. The thing is, being outstanding for hair does not always mean you can be just as impressive for skin, but there are a few lines that excel in both areas — and we love them for it.
What more can a curly girl ask for than products that keep both her hair and skin soft, supple, moisturized, and healthy? Here is a list of brands that are the best of both worlds.
When a hair-care brand takes its business to the next level, it's usually with the launch of new hair product collections, though some brave ones expand into skin care. The thing is, being outstanding for hair does not always mean you can be just as impressive for skin, but there are a few lines that excel in both areas — and we love them for it.
What more can a curly girl ask for than products that keep both her hair and skin soft, supple, moisturized, and healthy? Here is a list of brands that are the best of both worlds.