3 Major Health Myths, According to Ob/Gyns

We may know a thing or two (or three) about sex, but some myths continue to persist, even well into adulthood. Our parents’ generation tried to inform us based on their experiences, not realizing that a whole lot has changed — both in terms of scientific research and the methods of contraception available. And between alarming news reports, viral blogs, Facebook feeds, and the rumor mill of friends and acquaintances, it’s no wonder it’s become difficult to separate fact from fiction.



“What’s more, sex and sexuality are still something many people aren’t talking about, making it easy for misinformation to spread,” says Vanessa Cullins, MD, MPH, an Ob/Gyn and vice president for external medical affairs at Planned Parenthood. To clear up the confusion once and for all, we asked top docs about the most common misconceptions they see in their practices. This is the real deal.