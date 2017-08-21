You're 30 minutes into your leg-day routine at the gym when your phone starts buzzing with post-workout brunch invites. We've all been there... Our advice? Towel off after your toning sesh and add a few clutch layers to get you out the door fast. Zip up a striped hoodie over your sports bra and leggings look, and accessorize with on-the-go essentials like headphones and a duffel bag for toting around your face wipes and hair ties. Now that your athleisure 'fit is complete, there's nothing standing in between you and that eggs bene order.