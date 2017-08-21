Story from Fashion

Add These Pieces To Your Gym Look To Make It Perfect For Brunch

You're 30 minutes into your leg-day routine at the gym when your phone starts buzzing with post-workout brunch invites. We've all been there... Our advice? Towel off after your toning sesh and add a few clutch layers to get you out the door fast. Zip up a striped hoodie over your sports bra and leggings look, and accessorize with on-the-go essentials like headphones and a duffel bag for toting around your face wipes and hair ties. Now that your athleisure 'fit is complete, there's nothing standing in between you and that eggs bene order.
Shop This
Material Girl
Graphic Leggings
$34.50$26.99
Material Girl
Mesh-trim Racerback Sports Bra
$19.50
Material Girl
Colorblocked Hoodie
$44.50
