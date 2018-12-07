There’s a serenity to walking down the streets of New York City, encountering the grand aura of the elms that line the wide-stanced passages from Brooklyn to Uptown Manhattan, or the mosaic of tender strangers you meet along the way. These interactions become lifeblood to you distinctly, transforming the fabric of the culture you consume — the coffee shops with well-rounded lattes, the restaurants with all-natural wine lists, those that are demure with funk and effervescence. As a result, you become tethered to the people in these spaces and their stories. Who are they? What do they need? Your imagination begins to runs wild.
There’s a serenity to walking down the streets of New York City, encountering the grand aura of the elms that line the wide-stanced passages from Brooklyn to Uptown Manhattan, or the mosaic of tender strangers you meet along the way. These interactions become lifeblood to you distinctly, transforming the fabric of the culture you consume — the coffee shops with well-rounded lattes, the restaurants with all-natural wine lists, those that are demure with funk and effervescence. As a result, you become tethered to the people in these spaces and their stories. Who are they? What do they need? Your imagination begins to runs wild.
Advertisement
Gift giving is such an innate part of sealing a connection with someone; there’s a sacredness to deciding on a piece and hoping it translates the love and feeling of warmth you carry for that person. We’re also beginning to witness the buzz of the holiday season, and what better way to nurture connections more holistically than by buying someone you care about something illustrious? Turning to Gucci's cruise collection, I handpicked holiday gifts for a few of the stranger encounters in my daily life — Gerard, a server at my favorite restaurant; Didi, my sometimes tarot card reader and healer; and Lisa, the yogi. Ahead, read my letters to each of them, written on the brand’s beautiful new stationery (which is available exclusively at the new Gucci Wooster Bookstore in its Wooster Street location, the ultimate gifting destination) to discover how they inspire me.
Gift giving is such an innate part of sealing a connection with someone; there’s a sacredness to deciding on a piece and hoping it translates the love and feeling of warmth you carry for that person. We’re also beginning to witness the buzz of the holiday season, and what better way to nurture connections more holistically than by buying someone you care about something illustrious? Turning to Gucci's cruise collection, I handpicked holiday gifts for a few of the stranger encounters in my daily life — Gerard, a server at my favorite restaurant; Didi, my sometimes tarot card reader and healer; and Lisa, the yogi. Ahead, read my letters to each of them, written on the brand’s beautiful new stationery (which is available exclusively at the new Gucci Wooster Bookstore in its Wooster Street location, the ultimate gifting destination) to discover how they inspire me.
Lisa,
Your calm is infectious, as is the way you move — which is both rapturous and healing. I like the way you make me feel centered and whole after every class, forcing me to face myself and ask about my intentions. What makes a person be? — you question, challenging us, your students, to see ourselves in all our shiny complexities. There’s that wonderful blue-cloud shawl you wear, spinning yourself with yarn after every class. I know you’re conscious about recycling and zero plastic use, so I like this tote as a handy companion for your daily needs. You also remind me of these leather and mesh white sandals, embellished with gold. Gifts to feed your feet with both opulence and comfort.
Your calm is infectious, as is the way you move — which is both rapturous and healing. I like the way you make me feel centered and whole after every class, forcing me to face myself and ask about my intentions. What makes a person be? — you question, challenging us, your students, to see ourselves in all our shiny complexities. There’s that wonderful blue-cloud shawl you wear, spinning yourself with yarn after every class. I know you’re conscious about recycling and zero plastic use, so I like this tote as a handy companion for your daily needs. You also remind me of these leather and mesh white sandals, embellished with gold. Gifts to feed your feet with both opulence and comfort.
For the yogi at Heal Haus, my yoga home...
Lisa,
Your calm is infectious, as is the way you move — which is both rapturous and healing. I like the way you make me feel centered and whole after every class, forcing me to face myself and ask about my intentions. What makes a person be? — you question, challenging us, your students, to see ourselves in all our shiny complexities. There’s that wonderful blue-cloud shawl you wear, spinning yourself with yarn after every class. I know you’re conscious about recycling and zero plastic use, so I like this tote as a handy companion for your daily needs. You also remind me of these leather and mesh white sandals, embellished with gold. Gifts to feed your feet with both opulence and comfort.
Your calm is infectious, as is the way you move — which is both rapturous and healing. I like the way you make me feel centered and whole after every class, forcing me to face myself and ask about my intentions. What makes a person be? — you question, challenging us, your students, to see ourselves in all our shiny complexities. There’s that wonderful blue-cloud shawl you wear, spinning yourself with yarn after every class. I know you’re conscious about recycling and zero plastic use, so I like this tote as a handy companion for your daily needs. You also remind me of these leather and mesh white sandals, embellished with gold. Gifts to feed your feet with both opulence and comfort.
Advertisement
With love, Fariha
Gerard,
I appreciate your warmth every time I see you. Living in New York and encountering the vastness of strangers can be an overwhelming daily occurrence. But your candor, grace, and general kindness whenever I come in and order that robust Pét Nat — and your knowing that’s what I need every single time — is a small comfort. When you told me you were an artist, I told you it made sense because you had impeccable, disheveled taste. My favorite kind of style: chic but not too chic. I like the prints that you wear, clashing colors with such insouciance. This emerald-green bomber with the panther face and the navigator sunglasses that’ll fit you just perfectly around the face, a frame for your cascading dreads, are my gifts to you.
I appreciate your warmth every time I see you. Living in New York and encountering the vastness of strangers can be an overwhelming daily occurrence. But your candor, grace, and general kindness whenever I come in and order that robust Pét Nat — and your knowing that’s what I need every single time — is a small comfort. When you told me you were an artist, I told you it made sense because you had impeccable, disheveled taste. My favorite kind of style: chic but not too chic. I like the prints that you wear, clashing colors with such insouciance. This emerald-green bomber with the panther face and the navigator sunglasses that’ll fit you just perfectly around the face, a frame for your cascading dreads, are my gifts to you.
For the Haitian server who looks like Basquiat at my favorite local restaurant...
Gerard,
I appreciate your warmth every time I see you. Living in New York and encountering the vastness of strangers can be an overwhelming daily occurrence. But your candor, grace, and general kindness whenever I come in and order that robust Pét Nat — and your knowing that’s what I need every single time — is a small comfort. When you told me you were an artist, I told you it made sense because you had impeccable, disheveled taste. My favorite kind of style: chic but not too chic. I like the prints that you wear, clashing colors with such insouciance. This emerald-green bomber with the panther face and the navigator sunglasses that’ll fit you just perfectly around the face, a frame for your cascading dreads, are my gifts to you.
I appreciate your warmth every time I see you. Living in New York and encountering the vastness of strangers can be an overwhelming daily occurrence. But your candor, grace, and general kindness whenever I come in and order that robust Pét Nat — and your knowing that’s what I need every single time — is a small comfort. When you told me you were an artist, I told you it made sense because you had impeccable, disheveled taste. My favorite kind of style: chic but not too chic. I like the prints that you wear, clashing colors with such insouciance. This emerald-green bomber with the panther face and the navigator sunglasses that’ll fit you just perfectly around the face, a frame for your cascading dreads, are my gifts to you.
Until next time, Fariha
Didi,
I like that you are an ascetic human who loves indulgence. I love that it’s very clear that whenever I talk about fear of scarcity, you remind me of abundance. Both in the universe but also beyond. Abundance, eternally, in our lives. Your sense of self has always confirmed your warmth and brightness to everyone who surrounds you, and because of this, you are one of the wisest of humans I’ve ever encountered. A book always in hand, tarot deck always ready, crystals in a crushed garnet velvet pouch, the gleaming rose quartz as the sun hits its incandescent edges. I thought that this small shoulder handbag could be the perfect companion for you, allowing you to be mobile with your vast resources — as well as this dainty single earring that’ll match all the glinting gold that you wear with such charm.
I like that you are an ascetic human who loves indulgence. I love that it’s very clear that whenever I talk about fear of scarcity, you remind me of abundance. Both in the universe but also beyond. Abundance, eternally, in our lives. Your sense of self has always confirmed your warmth and brightness to everyone who surrounds you, and because of this, you are one of the wisest of humans I’ve ever encountered. A book always in hand, tarot deck always ready, crystals in a crushed garnet velvet pouch, the gleaming rose quartz as the sun hits its incandescent edges. I thought that this small shoulder handbag could be the perfect companion for you, allowing you to be mobile with your vast resources — as well as this dainty single earring that’ll match all the glinting gold that you wear with such charm.
For my tarot reader and vision therapist...
Didi,
I like that you are an ascetic human who loves indulgence. I love that it’s very clear that whenever I talk about fear of scarcity, you remind me of abundance. Both in the universe but also beyond. Abundance, eternally, in our lives. Your sense of self has always confirmed your warmth and brightness to everyone who surrounds you, and because of this, you are one of the wisest of humans I’ve ever encountered. A book always in hand, tarot deck always ready, crystals in a crushed garnet velvet pouch, the gleaming rose quartz as the sun hits its incandescent edges. I thought that this small shoulder handbag could be the perfect companion for you, allowing you to be mobile with your vast resources — as well as this dainty single earring that’ll match all the glinting gold that you wear with such charm.
I like that you are an ascetic human who loves indulgence. I love that it’s very clear that whenever I talk about fear of scarcity, you remind me of abundance. Both in the universe but also beyond. Abundance, eternally, in our lives. Your sense of self has always confirmed your warmth and brightness to everyone who surrounds you, and because of this, you are one of the wisest of humans I’ve ever encountered. A book always in hand, tarot deck always ready, crystals in a crushed garnet velvet pouch, the gleaming rose quartz as the sun hits its incandescent edges. I thought that this small shoulder handbag could be the perfect companion for you, allowing you to be mobile with your vast resources — as well as this dainty single earring that’ll match all the glinting gold that you wear with such charm.
Advertisement
Feeling you across the breeze, Fariha
Paintings by Mercedes Bellido.
Chateau Marmont trademarks and copyright are used with permission of Chateau Marmont/A.Society. SEGA font used with permission of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd.
Paintings by Mercedes Bellido.
Chateau Marmont trademarks and copyright are used with permission of Chateau Marmont/A.Society. SEGA font used with permission of SEGA Holdings Co., Ltd.
Advertisement