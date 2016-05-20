The one fashion rule I always break is... "Mix-matching socks."



Being eclectic means... "Utilizing all of your inspirations."



My work influences my style by... "Allowing me to not [care] about how I look, which is a refreshing and empowering feeling. However, I do notice that the color palette I’m using in my work will unconsciously leak into my clothing choices — recently, a lot of black and muted tones."



My daily uniform looks like... "Old vintage T-shirts, sweaters, long socks, and boxer shorts. I wear comfortable, loose clothing that can get stained."



I'm currently inspired by... "My friend, artist Jake Lamagno. He makes incredible sculptures using a mix of materials such as crystal, gold, bone, and found aged objects. Also, elderly women with old-school style."



My closet is filled with... "Vintage clothes in all materials and prints. There's something magical about dressing up in clothing from multiple decades, a little piece of time travel."



My process for crafting an outfit starts with... "My mood."



The trick to ensuring my outfit feels original is... "One-of-a-kind pieces."



An unlikely accessory I love is... "Sunglasses that have an unusual tint, say a yellow or a pink, that alter the colors of my surroundings. It's like being in a rose-tinted or orange-hued world."



To switch up my style persona I wear... "Hats!"



To keep a low profile I... "Don't search for attention or take social media too seriously."



My style mantra is... "Dress for yourself first, and remember that what's most important is how you feel on the inside, not how you appear on the outside."

