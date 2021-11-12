These Gucci Sneakers Have Big Main Character Energy — & You’ll Want To Build All Your Outfits Around Them

After one (1) training montage, he's entering the all-galaxy skate competition, where he'll attempt a death-defying trick that's only been landed once before by, guess who, B® Æ ∂ øN's father. Sure, there's a bully to vanquish and a vague love interest to impress, but it's all really so that he can meet the sponsor, who is, coincidentally, also his estranged father. Only then will he hear the words he's been longing for since he first learned how to ollie: "That was sick, son."