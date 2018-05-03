I Dress Like A Greaser In Drag — Here’s How I Tell My Story

If you’re a language aficionado, and speak two, three, or even four, you’ve likely mastered the art of conversing in changing ways. But not all languages were made to be spoken. Enter: our shirts, pants, jackets, shoes, and everything in between. A voice without words, our outfit choices have the power to say what we can’t — or don’t want — to be said. Think: the comfy go-tos we throw together on murky days and the power suit we button up when it’s time to take charge. Whether it’s the clothes we string together day-by-day or those we carefully construct, every layer tells a story all on their own.