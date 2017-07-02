Beauty supplements are having a major moment right now. There are Moon Juice's chic powders, Hum Nutrition's skin pills, Jen Atkin's hair supplements, and even "beauty chocolates."
So, as you can imagine, when I spotted this little jar from indie Canadian brand Graydon Skincare, I figured I had stumbled upon the trendiest new wellness launch. It's a good thing I didn't try to eat one of the capsules, though: Turns out, it's a face mask/scrub combo. And I'm here to tell you, it's unlike anything else you'll ever use.
The product comes in clean, travel-friendly packaging: individual "pills," containing powder, that you twist open and mix. Want a scrub? Blend the powder with other dry ingredients and a little water. For a mask, mix it with a wet ingredient, such as coconut oil, avocado, or creamy cleanser. The best way I've found to use this to tackle small bumps and redness is to blend it with a bit of Manuka honey and leave it on for 10 minutes. It’s sticky, yes, but it smells like heaven and gets the job done.
I credit its effectiveness due to the fact that brand is plant-based, so the Mask + Scrub features good-for-you ingredients you can pronounce, like chia seeds, papaya, green coffee, mushrooms, and charcoal. I feel safe knowing exactly what I’m treating my skin with and how it will react. The jury might still be out on whether health supplements are more than placebo, but the results of these capsules are right on my smooth, glowing face.
