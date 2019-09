The Surprising Thing That Finally Stopped My Breakouts

But let's get to the product. While the supplements are sold in Sephora, as with any new addition to your health routine, make sure to run this decision by your physician. Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner , MD, says if you're searching for a more natural remedy to help a basic beauty concern, then there’s no harm in considering the supplement route. (The ones I took are not FDA-approved, but I could pronounce every ingredient on the list and ran them by my derm just to be safe.) My issues are minimal enough that a minor adjustment to my daily routine is often enough to make a difference — my acne is mild and I don't suffer from intense scalp or hair damage — but if you're struggling with severe problems, don't expect this to be a magic solution by any means.Right off the bat, this new routine was not smooth sailing. As I said, I hate swallowing pills, so it was sayonara to the massive, smelly fish oil one. Then, I cut out the detox pill, which made me break out in hives from an allergic reaction. (I know it was that one, because I took it at a different time than the others.) By the second week, I was down to five bottles and eight pills (you take two of some): Red Carpet (vitamin E and black currant seed oil might strengthen hair and make skin glow), Killer Nails, Here Comes The Sun (which claims to boost skin brightness with vitamin D), Big Chill (which contains rhodiola for possible stress relief), and Moody Bird (which supposedly helps with PMS symptoms).Big Chill gave me the jitters — like I was jacked-up on caffeine — because I was taking it on an empty stomach first thing in the morning. I was told by Athena Meshkin, education manager at Hum Nutrition, that this typically doesn't happen as a side effect, so I switched to taking it before bed, which made a world of a difference. Moody Bird made me feel calm and relaxed within 30 minutes of popping it — after a mentally grueling day, it noticeably put me at ease. In terms of mood, those two worked wonders for the eight weeks I took them.But what about my skin, hair, and nails? I wondered about the benefits and questioned how trustworthy my own eyes were a month-and-a-half into my new regimen. Did my nails really look longer? Did my hair really feel healthier? The only thing I felt convinced about was that my skin looked radiant and clear. So I tested what would happen if I stopped taking both Moody Bird and Big Chill, but continued to take the others for one long weekend. Come Monday morning, I had an inflamed, angry pimple sprouting on my chin — the sweet spot for all my breakouts. I hadn't had a single red spot in almost a month-and-a-half, but here it was, just three days off Moody Bird and Big Chill.