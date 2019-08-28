Beyond Julietta’s, there’s no shortage of transformational stories available from Lisa’s customers. Enthusiastically, she shows me email after email. She pulls paper letters out of drawers, all creased enough to indicate they’ve been opened and re-opened on several occasions since their arrival. One comes from a woman who needed a dress to wear to her son’s graduation, her husband having left her just weeks ago. For the first time, she’d have to face him again — so she wore Gravitas. Another comes from a woman who bought a Gravitas dress for her mother, who worked as a caretaker for her terminally ill husband for five years before he passed away. It was the dress she wore to the funeral. A third comes from a woman who recently ran to be the youngest-ever judge in an L.A. county municipal court — and won. In the photos she sent, her son slides her judge’s robe over the shoulders of her Gravitas dress in the midst of her swearing-in ceremony.