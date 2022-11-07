At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

It was agreed upon between me and my parents prior to the start of college that I would be financially supported for things such as housing and dining and other expenses of moving across the country for school. However, due to familial reasons, when I got to school, that immediately changed and I was no longer being financially supported in any way aside from my phone bill and health insurance. This situation forced me to very quickly re-evaluate my spending, learn more about financial literacy, and take my finances into my own hands. All throughout college, I could no longer be claimed as a dependent on my parents' taxes and was working two jobs to support myself financially and save money. In case of an emergency, I believe that my partner, or even my parents now, would not hesitate to financially support me.