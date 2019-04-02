6 p.m. — The daughter of the people I house-sit for (they're retired and their daughter lives close by, but it's easier for me to house-sit when they travel) texts me to see when her parents are getting home. I thought it was Thursday, but it's actually tomorrow, so my schedule is off a bit. I text the housekeeper while I'm eating my dinner (the shrimp is awful and I don't want any more of it, so I'm not getting the two meals I wanted out of it) and let her know they're home tomorrow. She wants to clean before they get home, so she moves some clients around and is able to come tomorrow. I shower, start the dishes, do some laundry, pack up my stuff (I have a lot for being here over a week), clean out the fridge, refill the dogs' water bowl outside, and get ready for them to be home.