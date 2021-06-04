Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I remember being very young when I realized that money was a problem for my family. If it was the end of the month, even if we were out of food, we wouldn't buy more. My mom would skip meals to make sure my brother and I could eat. My family always lived paycheck to paycheck and the idea that other people saved money was absolutely crazy to me when I found out. My mom started giving me access to their banking information when I was in high school that way I knew when I could and couldn't ask for things. But they did not formally educate me about money at all.