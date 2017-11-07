How To Avoid Waiting In Line At Restaurants & Other Pro Google Search Hacks

Once upon a time, there was no way to instantly search for an image, location, and fact at the touch of a button. Google, of course, changed all that when it officially launched in 1998, spawning a world where you could go online to find something out, instead of reaching for the encyclopedia. Mind. Blown.
In the years since, the little search engine that could has expanded far beyond its basic look-up function, becoming the predominant map and email tool most of us couldn't imagine living without. But there are still plenty of useful updates being made to core Google search tools, including a new "fun fact" feature launching today. And, as with Snapchat and Facebook Messenger, many of Google's most fun hacks are the ones that are less obvious.
Did you know that you can flip coins, get front row fashion show seats, and play games, all from the Google search bar? Or that you can go incognito when looking up something you'd prefer be seen by your eyes only?
Ahead, we've rounded up 11 little-known features you can take advantage of now. Ok Google, show me what I've been missing.
This piece was originally published on May 10, 2017.