The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Golden Globes

And that includes on the red carpet. At the 82nd annual Golden Globes, the stars are showing up and showing out. While the 2024 Golden Globes carpet was awash with colour and celebs dressing for joy, the 2025 carpet was a little more subdued in tone, with celebs like Ashley Graham, Lilly Singh, and A Complete Unknown’s Monica Barbaro walking the carpet in stark blacks, midnight blues and shades of grey (plus some pops of monochromatic gold and red looks from actresses Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Ali Wong, and Maren Morris). Maybe it’s an indicator that we can expect a more serious tone on the carpet for the rest of awards season — or just a reminder that nothing can top an LBD.