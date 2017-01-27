When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Being the beauty obsessives we are, we jump at pretty much any opportunity to go wild with our makeup. Grandma's birthday? Hell yeah. In-office happy hour? Sure. Festivals? It's a requirement! That's why we always keep tabs on cool new trends to try out. The latest to make the list? This modern take on mod eyes. Check out the step-by-step breakdown, below.
Advertisement
Step 1. Dip an angled liner brush into a pot of matte, yellow cream liner. Then, trace a line along your crease in a winged-out shape.
Step 2. Apply balm to the lids (we like this one). This will give the glitter something to adhere to. Pro Tip: For extra longevity, use eyelash glue.
Step 3. Using your fingers or a flat brush dot chunky gold glitter to your lids as desired.
Advertisement