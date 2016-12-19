New Year's Eve festivities are always hit-or-miss, but you can bet on this gold look being the star of the party. Ideal for a big, overpriced bash or a small gathering with friends and family, this gilded eye only requires one product and can be done in a matter of minutes. (And in the back of a cab, if you really procrastinated.)
Watch the video above for the full look; then, give it a try using the steps below.
Step 1. Sweep shimmery gold eyeshadow (or whatever metallic shade you prefer) under your bottom lashline using a small brush. No need to be precise; just go slow and build the color until you reach your desired effect.
Step 2. Press your ring or middle finger into the shadow and lightly blend the color out onto the tops of cheekbones, eye lids, and temples as a highlight. Use a clean finger to buff any harsh edges and diffuse the color more.
