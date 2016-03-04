"Going-out clothes." Why is it that spending an evening on the town requires its own wardrobe? And, considering how few "cool" nighttime options seem to be available, it's all too easy to fall into the same old cookie-cutter skinny-jeans-and-high-heels ensemble — even though the regret is immediate, when you realize everyone in the bar is wearing the exact same thing.
To avoid that situation entirely, we're taking the "going-out" staples you've been wearing for years and showing you just how to update them for 2016. This weekend, give that bodycon dress and those platform pumps a (permanent) rest, and exchange them for any of the fashion-approved party picks ahead. We promise, after one Friday night out in any of these pieces, you won't even miss that pair of shoes you can barely walk in.
To avoid that situation entirely, we're taking the "going-out" staples you've been wearing for years and showing you just how to update them for 2016. This weekend, give that bodycon dress and those platform pumps a (permanent) rest, and exchange them for any of the fashion-approved party picks ahead. We promise, after one Friday night out in any of these pieces, you won't even miss that pair of shoes you can barely walk in.