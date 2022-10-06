Shan Boodram Is Helping Black Women Reclaim Their Sexuality

In the past, straight women were given the just-your-mouth-not-your-teeth-advice about giving good head, but Shan is a “big fan of contrast.” The co-host of Ex-Rated with Andy Cohen tells the girls to apply pressure. “Biting the shaft with the back of your teeth, like for pressure, and then using your mouth to melt into it with a suck or kiss…it’s playing with fear and playing with sensation,” Shan says, noting her husband enjoys the experience.