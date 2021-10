Dating While Black: What Are The Red Flags We Should Watch Out For?

It’s mid-October, which means it’s officially cuffing season . The singles are low-key reviewing candidates to share gourmet hot chocolate and ride out the cold, snowy months. But you can’t just lock it down with some random cutie. Future partners must be vetted. On this episode of Go Off, Sis, the podcast from Refinery29's Unbothered, the crew goes “deeper than a Drake interlude” to share dating gems and decode mixed messages. Co-host Chelsea Sanders asks: “What are our deal breakers? And what does a healthy cuffing season look like? How can we normalize those green flags as Black women — when we’re often only handed red ones?”