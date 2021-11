Glossier’s Gift Sets Feature Both Classics And Newness In Holiday-Ready Garb

Last but not least, there’s The Bath Duo — as a brand-new, holiday-season exclusive, it’s perfect for the Glossier ultra-fangirl who (already) has everything. (Even better if your recipient’s idea of holiday fun leans more towards a bubble bath than a glass of bubbly.) Inside the subtly embossed box, you’ll find two just-launched Glossier products in the brand's signature orange blossom-neroli scent that you know and love from the Body Hero range. The first is a scented candle in a frosted pink votive; the second goodie is a jar of gynecologist-tested, oil-infused bath pods meant to transform your tub into a vessel from which you emerge delicately moisturized and soft from the neck down. Dreamy, right?