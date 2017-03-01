This Eye Look Combines Three Of Our Favorite Trends

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Cat-eyes, burnt orange glitter, upside-down makeup — there are s0 many trends we've fallen for in just the past month alone. So, we figured, why not combine all three into one jaw-dropping look? It's a graphic eye of epic proportions that will serve as excellent inspiration as festival season approaches. Check out the step-by-step breakdown below.
Step 1. Sweep a metallic orange eyeshadow across your entire lid using a flat eyeshadow brush.
Step 2. Draw a small triangle on the inner corner of your eye using gold eyeshadow and a liner brush (we used this shade from Makeup Geek).
Step 3. Trace a small triangle on the outer corner of your eyes (in a cat-eye shape) using red eyeliner (we used Fireball by Urban Decay).
