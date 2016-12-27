Looking for the perfect lip for your next night out? This glitter technique is simple, easy, and a great way to shine. Plus, it can be used with any color. (No really. It's great in crimson, but also slate.) You can dress this look up or dress it down — it slays with just a plain sweatshirt. Either way, you'll be the most fun person in any room. Also? It's a heck of a lot more affordable than some of the fancier kits formulated to give you the very same look. Follow these simple steps and watch the video above to try it yourself.
Step 1. Start with a precisely applied base of your favorite satin-finish lipstick.
Step 2. Tap your ring finger into a pot of edible sparkle, and then, working outwards from the center of your bottom lip, dab along your mouth.
Step 3. Repeat on the top lip. If you want even more glam, repeat steps two and three.
