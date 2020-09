The Hosts Of Girls Gotta Eat On How They Find Their Power

Every situation is different. In this pandemic, a lot of us feel powerless; for me, I have spent a lot of time and energy researching and talking to people in need about where to best donate my resources and encouraging others to do the same. I'm big on finding silver linings in dark times and it's imperative for me to shift the narrative in my own mind toward the positives coming out of negative situations. In a relationship or work scenario where I feel powerless, I think about what I'm actually able to control (my emotions, actions, reactions) and what I'm not able to (other people's thoughts, actions, etc.) and work through it that way.