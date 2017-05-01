Story from Beauty

This Bronzer Is Selling Out Everywhere

Michaela Rollings
Highlighters and contour creams had their place in the sun, but this summer we're looking forward to the return of a classic: bronzer. There's nothing quite like it for adding warmth, glow, and dimension — but not in the overly-sculpted Instagram kind of way. Even better, they double as eyeshadows, especially for defining your crease.
And while we've tried a ton of powders, creams, and liquids, we keep coming back to Giorgio Armani Sun Fabric bronzer in Amber — a super-blendable, highly pigmented formula that truly gives a believable sun-kissed effect. Sure, the price tag is a little high at $56, but some things are just worth the splurge.
We're clearly not the only ones scooping it up either; the powder is nearly wiped out on Sephora's website. To help, we've compiled a few comparable, warm-toned bronzers at a variety of price points that also get our stamp of approval. Check 'em out, then get your hammocks ready: Summer's coming, y'all.

