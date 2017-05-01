This Bronzer Is Selling Out Everywhere

Highlighters and contour creams had their place in the sun, but this summer we're looking forward to the return of a classic: bronzer. There's nothing quite like it for adding warmth, glow, and dimension — but not in the overly-sculpted Instagram kind of way. Even better, they double as eyeshadows, especially for defining your crease.
And while we've tried a ton of powders, creams, and liquids, we keep coming back to Giorgio Armani Sun Fabric bronzer in Amber — a super-blendable, highly pigmented formula that truly gives a believable sun-kissed effect. Sure, the price tag is a little high at $56, but some things are just worth the splurge.
We're clearly not the only ones scooping it up either; the powder is nearly wiped out on Sephora's website. To help, we've compiled a few comparable, warm-toned bronzers at a variety of price points that also get our stamp of approval. Check 'em out, then get your hammocks ready: Summer's coming, y'all.