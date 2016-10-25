A while back, bomber jackets were mainly the uniform of the savviest street style stars and fashion-forward musicians. But whether it’s due to the popularity of the athleisure trend (and its unofficial ambassador Gigi Hadid) or the prevalence of bombers on recent runways, they're now the outerwear of choice for girls and guys everywhere.
If you’re looking for the perfect transitional piece to update your wardrobe for winter, a bomber’s your best bet. And they don’t always have to be sporty and casual — worn the right way, your bomber jacket can be effortlessly elegant and chic. So where to look for the best options, you ask?
Well, following the success of the inaugural TommyXGigi collection last month, Tommy Hilfiger and our style crush Gigi Hadid are now preparing to release a second capsule collection...with a twist. The “❤️ To Be Part” campaign invites everyone to vote on their favorite pieces and select the styles they’d like to see featured in the upcoming #TOMMYNOW fashion show next February. The concept builds on Hilfiger’s vision to democratize fashion (why should it be exclusive?!) and gives fans worldwide the opportunity to be directly involved in the duo's newest installment.
Over the next week through October 31, you can vote on your favorite design and the winning style will make its runway debut in February. We've featured the four bomber selections below — which will you pick? Here’s the lowdown:
The Navy "Young America" Bomber Jacket
The perfect varsity/bomber hybrid, this navy nylon bomber jacket with contrasting sleeves would look just as good paired with laid-back jeans and sneakers as it would over a slip dress.
The White Oversized Bomber Jacket
We’re obsessed with XL clothing and will never get bored of oversized tops teamed with a slimmer silhouette underneath. This supersized California-inspired nylon bomber comes with a hood and contrasting jersey hem and cuffs.
The White Gotham Bomber Jacket
Yes, the classic blue and white bomber design is effortlessly chic, but we’re more drawn to Hadid’s mantra displayed on the back: “Eat clean, stay fit, and have a burger to stay sane.” You don't need to tell us twice.
The Navy Oversized Bomber Jacket
We can already picture Hadid stepping out with her gang in this, effortlessly throwing it over a T-shirt, leather pants, and cool shades.
Now, that you've thoroughly reviewed your options, decide which one you love below.
Want to see the winning jacket style make its runway debut IRL? Go here for a chance to win a trip to the spring '17 #TOMMYNOW fashion show in February (with three friends). Good luck!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States incl. DC, The Netherlands, UK, Germany, Switzerland, France, Russia, Austria, China, and Japan, age 21+ at time of entry. Ends 1/13/17. For Official Rules, click here for eligibility, prize details, and conditions of entry. Void where prohibited.
For more information, visit Tommy.com.
