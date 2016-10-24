A while back bomber jackets were strictly the uniform of the savviest street style stars, most keenly-followed bloggers and fashion-forward musicians. But whether it’s thanks to the popularity of the athleisure trend (and its unofficial ambassador Gigi Hadid) or the prevalence of bombers on the AW16 catwalks, they're now the outerwear of choice for all the coolest guys and girls worldwide, spotted everywhere from Seoul Fashion Week to Frieze Art Fair.
If you’re looking for the perfect transitional piece to update your summer wardrobe for winter, a bomber’s your best bet. But they don’t have to be sporty and casual; worn the right way, your bomber jacket can be effortlessly elegant and chic. So where to look for the best options?
Well, following the success of the inaugural TommyXGigi AW16 collection at New York Fashion Week last month, Tommy Hilfiger and our style crush Gigi Hadid are co-designing a second capsule collection, with a twist. The “❤️ to be Part” campaign invites anyone to vote on their favourite pieces and select the styles they’d like to see featured in the upcoming #TOMMYNOW fashion show next February.
Over the next seven days, from October 24th – October 31st, you can select your favourite design, and the winning style will make its debut on the catwalk in February. The concept builds on Hilfiger’s vision to democratise fashion (why should fashion be exclusive?!), and gives fans worldwide the opportunity to be directly involved in the second season of the TommyXGigi collection. We shot the four bombers below but which will you pick? Here’s the low down.
The Young America Bomber Jacket
The perfect varsity/bomber hybrid, this navy nylon bomber jacket with contrast sleeves would look just as good paired with laid-back jeans and trainers as it would over a slip dress.
The White Oversized Bomber Jacket
We’re obsessed with XL clothing and will never tire of oversized tops teamed with a slimmer silhouette underneath. This oversized California-inspired nylon bomber comes with a hood and contrast jersey hem and cuffs.
The Gotham Bomber Jacket
Yes, the classic blue and white bomber design is effortlessly chic but we’re more drawn to Gigi’s mantra, emblazoned on the back: “Eat clean, stay fit and have a burger to stay sane.” We don't need telling twice.
The Navy Oversized Bomber Jacket
We can imagine Gigi stepping out with her gang in this already, thrown over a T-shirt, with leather trousers and reflective sunglasses.
Vote for your favourite bomber below.
To be in with a chance to win a trip to the USA (plus three friends) in February and attend The Tommy Show to see the winning jacket style make its catwalk debut, go here to enter. Good luck!
