Fashion Month drew to a close just a few days ago but it's actually at Frieze Art Fair each year that we see some of the most impressive, imaginative and luxury personal style. Yes, the fashion pack know their way around a gold Gucci loafer and a J.W.Anderson 'Pierce' bag, but it's the art dealers, curators, gallerists and artists who swarm London, more specifically Regents Park, in October, whose dress sense we're most inspired by. Think avant-grade designers, graphic prints, incredible tailoring and lots of colour.
Here's our round up of some of the best looks from the first day of Frieze.
The fair closes on Sunday so head down this weekend, stopping for lunch at the Petersham Nurseries pop-up!
Here's our round up of some of the best looks from the first day of Frieze.
The fair closes on Sunday so head down this weekend, stopping for lunch at the Petersham Nurseries pop-up!