Clicking around the internet the past few days, you might be wondering if the whole retail world has gone on sale — those who've been virtual-window shopping for gifts know damn well it has. It's not surprising that a dumpster-fire year would end with a
dumpster fire sale. And, as a shopper in the market for the good goods to give, it's not a bad thing to have major coin lopped off anything and everything you've ever considered purchasing. But, lordy lordt, is it overwhelming. To add to the frenzy there's the whisper of unreliable shipping, which we get — sending stuff takes time and we're in the middle of a pandemic, lest we not forget, and aaagh! (Editor's note: we're feeling frantic too.) That's why we decided to hunker down this Thanksgiving weekend and do what we do best: scour the internet with a fine-tooth comb to find the best gifts out there so you can rest easy.
To make this list, each gift needed to pass the four checkpoints of it being on sale, it can be received before Christmas, it's a crowd-pleaser, and it's returnable (just in case). From giftable deals on bestselling organic sheets they'd never splurge on themselves to a pair of socks that promise to hug their calves just so (while heartily boosting circulation), now's the time to treat your loved ones to a few special holiday treats. You can tell them it was on sale (we happen to think in this fine year of 2020 they'd be pleased with your thrifty ways) or keep it to yourself because they'll never know the difference. So get gifting before Cyber Monday strikes midnight, R29 friends, because who knows what tomorrow will bring. Actually, we do — it'll probably bring up the prices (aaagh!).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.